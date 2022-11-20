Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 542 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 447,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,621. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

