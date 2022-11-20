Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,895 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 124.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

