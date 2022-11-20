Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $2.15 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 225,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 201,194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Avalara by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 565,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 172,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Avalara by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Price Performance

Avalara stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $188.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

