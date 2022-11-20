Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.47.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
