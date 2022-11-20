Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $1.75 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19.

