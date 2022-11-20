Balancer Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00032862 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $247.09 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002613 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.82 or 0.08113468 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00554674 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.68 or 0.28892069 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,573,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,436,027 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
