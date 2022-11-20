Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,028,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $118.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

