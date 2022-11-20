Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 399 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

