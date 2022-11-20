Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.96. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 47,512 shares changing hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

