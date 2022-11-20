Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.96. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 47,512 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
