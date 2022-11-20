Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.65.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

