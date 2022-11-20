Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 59,581 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,581 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.15. 2,108,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.

