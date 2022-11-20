Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,348 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.97. 13,884,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,524,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

