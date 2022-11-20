Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

