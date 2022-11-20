Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 7,643 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 643,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,067. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

