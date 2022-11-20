Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.94. The stock had a trading volume of 483,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,571. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.66 and a 200 day moving average of $216.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

