Benchmark Cuts One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target to $5.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 224,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

