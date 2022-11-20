Benchmark Cuts One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target to $5.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
NASDAQ OSS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.44.
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
