Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.78 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006049 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion and $5.78 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.82 or 0.08113468 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00554674 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.68 or 0.28892069 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,872,131,211 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

