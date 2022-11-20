BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,678,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,985 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,465,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,723,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

