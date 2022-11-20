Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Hits $11.02 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $14.75 or 0.00089118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $258.29 million and $11.02 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00239787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00055344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

