Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.89 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $245.75 million and $6.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.03 or 0.00086729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00233267 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

