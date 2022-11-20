Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.87 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $81.87 million and $12.74 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.71 or 0.00041398 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.54518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 6.45717897 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,534,759.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

