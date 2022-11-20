Bitcoin SV Price Tops $37.67 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $37.67 or 0.00234719 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $724.41 million and approximately $49.17 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,049.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00639157 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00056836 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000706 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,230,258 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
