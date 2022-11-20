BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.03 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $3,168.05 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010536 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00229237 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.1685287 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

