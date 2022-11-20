Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 8,204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.15. 12,737,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,269,492. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

