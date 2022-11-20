Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.5% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $210.58. 2,499,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

