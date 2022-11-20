Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NVO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. 1,003,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,011. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
