Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. 1,003,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,011. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.