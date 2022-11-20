Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $12.47 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,070 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.97 on Friday, hitting $330.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.12 and a 200 day moving average of $366.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

