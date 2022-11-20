Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 291.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.72. 1,809,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

