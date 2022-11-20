Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.23. 1,161,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,151. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

