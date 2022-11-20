Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.3% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $361.67. 2,421,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,885. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.89.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

