Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,070,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

