Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.08. 15,415,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,018,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

