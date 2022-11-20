Bokf Na Acquires 8,180 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

