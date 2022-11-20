Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bokf Na raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after purchasing an additional 272,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

