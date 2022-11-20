Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bokf Na raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

