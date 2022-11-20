Bokf Na Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $173.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

