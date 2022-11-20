Bokf Na Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bokf Na increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $65,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after buying an additional 391,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $101.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

