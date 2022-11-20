Bokf Na Sells 12,324 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

