Bokf Na Sells 209 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $458.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $529.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.