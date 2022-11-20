Bokf Na Sells 4,534 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 100.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 254,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

