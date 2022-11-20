Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,850 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,505,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,131,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 128,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $97.35. 7,294,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

