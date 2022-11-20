Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,540,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.