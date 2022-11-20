Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

NYSE ROP traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $433.01. The company had a trading volume of 401,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.50 and its 200 day moving average is $406.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

