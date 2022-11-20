Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,659. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

