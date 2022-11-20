Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ENPH traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,284. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,872 shares of company stock worth $53,802,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.