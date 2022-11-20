Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.