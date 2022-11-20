Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 14,720 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

SQ stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,734,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999,014. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $229.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,701.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,701.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,479,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

