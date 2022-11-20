Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.79. 284,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day moving average is $257.66. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

