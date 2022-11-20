Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 72,232 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Hormel Foods worth $44,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

