Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,849 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

